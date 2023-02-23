Sourceless (STR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.98

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $150.90 million and approximately $9.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00043991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00217040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,992.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00718514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.