SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $88.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

