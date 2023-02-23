Standard Family Office LLC Invests $186,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 467,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

