Standard Family Office LLC Invests $309,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 609.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 265,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $194.59. 402,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,262. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

