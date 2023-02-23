Standard Family Office LLC Makes New $9.71 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 866,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

