Standard Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.87. 906,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average is $173.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.