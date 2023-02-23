Standard Family Office LLC Takes $232,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.16. The stock had a trading volume of 313,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

