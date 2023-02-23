Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE SMP traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 22,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

SMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.