Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$71.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.67.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up C$6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.42. The company had a trading volume of 723,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.70. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

