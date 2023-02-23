Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $141.42 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $141.42 million and $53.60 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00425434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.88 or 0.28181492 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

