Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $102.82 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00394602 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013870 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00092218 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00631840 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00581196 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00179820 BTC.
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,656,430 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
