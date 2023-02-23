Stephens Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.