Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle Stock Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

