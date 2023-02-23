Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Stericycle Stock Down 12.7 %
NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
