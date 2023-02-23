StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $6.55 on Monday. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

