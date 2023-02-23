StockNews.com Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

KNOP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 566.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.