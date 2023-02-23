Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $81.61 and last traded at $83.67. 35,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 109,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

