Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Strategic Education Stock Down 6.3 %
STRA stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.23. 233,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $98.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
