Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($75.53) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €51.95 ($55.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.29. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 52 week high of €69.10 ($73.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

