Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 99,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 101,557 shares.The stock last traded at $60.22 and had previously closed at $56.11.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

