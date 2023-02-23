Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.9 %

SUI stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

