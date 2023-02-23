Sun Life Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.