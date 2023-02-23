Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 1,886,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,209,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

About Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

