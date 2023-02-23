Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sunrun Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RUN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

