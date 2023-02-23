Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,575,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

