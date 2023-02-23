Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $92.78. 642,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,518,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

