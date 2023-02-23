SushiSwap Market Cap Reaches $328.89 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $328.89 million and approximately $74.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

