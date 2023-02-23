SVB Securities Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $27.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.