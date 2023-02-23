SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Position Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,631 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

