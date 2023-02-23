Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $186.89 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $186.89 million and $16.36 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00423073 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.31 or 0.28025096 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,739,032 coins and its circulating supply is 555,742,957 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
