Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.10

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and traded as low as $25.52. Symrise shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 187,569 shares traded.

SYIEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

