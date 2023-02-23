Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Taboola.com by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

