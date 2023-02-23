TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.32. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 4,233,594 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading

