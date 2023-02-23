Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 688,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

