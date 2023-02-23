Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

