Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.89 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 530,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

