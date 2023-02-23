Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock remained flat at $18.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 241,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,327. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $231,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

