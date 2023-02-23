Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.75–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.75)-($1.25) EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 6.8 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 15,209,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

