Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.77. 676,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,623. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.58.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

