Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12474434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Specifically, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,061,927 shares of company stock worth $13,739,866. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

