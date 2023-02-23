Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. 6,460,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,772,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $906.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 8,061,927 shares of company stock worth $13,739,866 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

