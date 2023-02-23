Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.77

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 400819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,278 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Terex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

