TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $259.30 million and $1.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00082751 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056868 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010275 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027877 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,854,895 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,055,468 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
