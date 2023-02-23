Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £138.05 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($166.25).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,076.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.59).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

