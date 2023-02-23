Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.26 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tharisa Stock Performance

LON:THS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.50 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,741. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.11 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £307.40 million, a P/E ratio of 227.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.