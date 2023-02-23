The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $94.30 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,591,446,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,819,610,616 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

