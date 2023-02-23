The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Home Depot worth $294,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD remained flat at $296.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,460. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.