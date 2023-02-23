The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,185,000 after purchasing an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.44. 1,195,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

