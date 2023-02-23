The Middleby Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.