The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New York Times were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 0.5 %

NYT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 109,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,375. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

