The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.77. 1,025,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $332.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

